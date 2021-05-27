Opposition LHK leader calls for immediate emergency meeting of Security Council over Azeri aggression

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) leader Edmon Marukyan is calling for an immediate emergency meeting of the Security Council with participation of the heads of all parliamentary factions.

“Taking into consideration the fact that Azerbaijan continues the use of force, aggression, violation of the Armenian territorial integrity, given the fact that as a result of Azerbaijan’s criminal actions the Armenian military suffered casualties, and today also servicemen were captured, given the further escalation of the situation and irreversible consequences, we demand to immediately convene an emergency meeting of the Security Council with participation of heads of all parliamentary factions,” Marukyan said.

In the early morning of May 27, six Armenian troops were kidnapped and captured by the Azeri armed forces from the Armenian territory in Gegharkunik Province.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan