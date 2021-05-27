LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-05-21
LONDON, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 May:
The price of aluminum up by 0.86% to $2393.00, copper price up by 0.18% to $9978.50, lead price up by 1.61% to $2180.00, nickel price up by 0.19% to $17198.00, tin price up by 1.50% to $29775.00, zinc price up by 1.37% to $2998.50, molybdenum price stood at $31372.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
