Armenia reports 140 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. 140 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 222,409, the ministry of healthcare reports.

308 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 212,265.

The death toll has risen to 4416 (5 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3503 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 26.

The number of active cases is 4649.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease stands at 1079.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan