New Ambassador of Bangladesh presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Bangladesh to Armenia Gousal Azam Sarker (residence in Tehran, Iran), has presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian on May 27, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, hoping that his activity will contribute to the development of the bilateral cooperation.

The meeting touched upon the possibilities of boosting the commercial ties between Armenia and Bangladesh, as well as developing the cooperation in education and culture fields.

The Ambassador said he will make all efforts to develop the relations between the two peoples, having historically friendly ties, noting that the centuries-old Armenian presence in Bangladesh is also a good base to deepen the economic relations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan