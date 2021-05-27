Captured Armenian servicemen must be returned immediately and unconditionally – Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The provocative actions of the Azerbaijani military-political leadership aim at further escalating the situation, Armenia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Azerbaijani troops, who have infiltrated into Armenia’s sovereign territory since May 12, continue carrying out provocative actions in a number of directions. As a result of one of such actions, on May 27 early morning, 6 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces, while conducting engineering works in the territory of an Armenian military base’ protection area in the border section of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province, have been surrounded and taken captive by the Azerbaijani troops.

These provocative actions being carried out by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan aim at further escalating the situation, which can seriously endanger the regional peace and stability.

We strongly condemn the use of force by Azerbaijan against Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and state that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the responsibility of all actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces and their consequences. Captured Armenian servicemen must be returned immediately and unconditionally”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan