‘Perhaps CSTO’s delay of swift reaction is leading to this’ – majority leader on kidnapping of Armenian troops

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Parliament Majority Leader Lilit Makunts is calling on Armenia’s international partners to give a clear assessment and stance over Azerbaijan’s inadmissible actions.

“We can’t call this 'taken captive' from the Armenian border, this is kidnapping,” Makunts said referring to the 6 Armenian troops who were captured by Azeri forces on Armenian territory. “And this is happening when today our international partners, all our partners do not give a proper assessment and don’t call things by their names. I am calling on all our partners to definitely and compulsorily express clear assessment and clear stance over Azerbaijan’s inadmissible actions,” she said.

Makunts added that the Armenian society expects the CSTO to swiftly react to the developments. “And perhaps the delay of this swift reaction is what leads to such developments and escalations.”

Makunts said the security system which Armenia is part of, as well as international partners who are concerned over such inadmissible actions in South Caucasus, must express clear assessments in order to avoid future escalations and clashes.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan