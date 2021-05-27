Defense Ministry releases names of troops taken captive by Azerbaijan on Armenian territory

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense released the names of the Armenian servicemen who were taken captive by Azerbaijani armed forces on Armenian territory on May 27.

Servicemen A.N. Abgaryan, I.A. Sargsyan, V.V. Sargsyan, B.S. Ohanyan, A.G. Budoyan and V.O. Rafayelyan of the Armenian Armed Forces were captured while carrying out engineering works on the territory of Armenia at the protection area of a military base.

“The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s statement claiming that the captured Armenian servicemen were on Azerbaijani territory is disinformation,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan