LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-05-21

LONDON, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 May:

The price of aluminum stood at $2372.50, copper price stood at $9961.00, lead price stood at $2145.50, nickel price stood at $17166.00, tin price stood at $29335.00, zinc price stood at $2958.00, molybdenum price stood at $31372.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.








