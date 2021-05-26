23 parties and 4 blocs to participate in early parliamentary elections
YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has registered 23 parties and 4 blocs for participating in the early parliamentary elections.
ARMENPRESS reports the deadline for the registration was May 26. The elections will take eplace on June 20.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
