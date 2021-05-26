Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 May

23 parties and 4 blocs to participate in early parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has registered 23 parties and 4 blocs for participating in the early parliamentary elections.

ARMENPRESS reports the deadline for the registration was May 26. The elections will take eplace on June 20.








