China supports Armenia’s territorial integrity  and soverignity – Consultations between foreign ministries

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Political consultations took place between the foreign ministry of Armenia and China on May 26. The consultations were co-chaired by Armenian Deputy FM Avet Adonts and Deputy Foreign Minister of China Le Yucheng.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, during the consultations the sides discussed a broad scope of international, regional and bilateral issues. The Armenian Deputy FM presented in detail the situation caused by the infiltration of Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia. Avet Adonts noted that Azerbaijan does not implement its obligations assumed by the November 9, 2020 declaration, continuing keeping Armenian war prisoners and civilian hostages in detention. Azerbaijan also hinders the entry of international humanitarian organizations to Nagorno Karabakh and eliminates Armenian historical-cultural and religious heritage.

Deputy Foreign Minister of China Le Yucheng noted that China supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia, emphasizing that the full implementation of the November 9 trilateral declaration is the guarantee for regional security and stability.

Avet Adonts thanked the Chinese side for providing Armenia with 100 thousand doses of CoronaVac vaccine. The side also referred to bilateral cooperation in the spheres of economy, science and education, culture.