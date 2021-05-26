Pashinyan considers it impossible for Russia and CSTO not to fulfill their contractual obligations

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan rules out the opportunity that Russia and CSTO may not fulfil their contractual obligations, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

MP Tigran Urikhanyan asked if Pashinyan has the concern that if Armenia carries out punitive actions against the Azerbaijanis that have crossed the border of Armenia, Russia and the CSTO forces may not provide necessary support to Armenia, violating the obligations.

‘’You mean that the CSTO and Russia may not carry out their contractual obligations? How is that possible? That means that that organization or any country declares about its self-dissolution, since it does not implement its obligations.

Russia's position was, is and remains that the border of the Republic of Armenia is a red line for the Russian Federation. And yes, it's a sad fact that Azerbaijan has crossed that red line. And I consider it impossible that Russia does not carry out contractual obligations. The whole point of those contractual obligations is that an attack on Armenia is an attack on Russia. It's written on the paper. This means that if anyone can attack Armenia staying unpunished, then anyone can attack Russia with staying unpunished'', Pashinyan said.

Armenia continues consultations in the sidelines of the CSTO, with Russia with which Armenia has bilateral security partnership. Armenia holds consultations also with neighboring Iran.

He added that the post-war security system is now experiencing a very serious test and that test must be successfully overcome. ''And we are confident that the CSTO and the Armenian-Russian security cooperation will be successfully overcome'', Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan does not see the need to impose martial law at the moment, it can be introduced in case of a sharp aggravation of the situation.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this action is intolerable for Armenia, as it is an encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

On May 24 an Armenians servicemen was killed by Azerbaijani shooting. It was possible to prevent further escalation of the situation, but it remains very tense.

Armenia has officially applied to the CSTO for launching procedures in line with the Collective Security Treaty. Pashinyan has also sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking for military assistance in line wit Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance of 1997. French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the issue should be solved in the sidelines of the UNSC, expressing readiness to provide military assistance to the international efforts aimed at solving the situation.