Political settlement of NK conflict should take place in the sidelines of the OSCE MG format – Russian MFA

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The political settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict should take place in the sidelines of the OSCE MG format, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said in a briefing with reporters, emphasizing that the Minsk Group format enjoys great international support.

Zakharova recalled the April 13 statement of the Co-chair countries, which underlined the necessity for a final, comprehensive and stable solution to Karabakh conflict.

''Armenia and Azerbaijan have been urged to restore high level political dialogue at the first opportunity under the auspices of the Co-chairs.