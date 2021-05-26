Armenia raises POWs issue during all international contacts – FM Ayvazian

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia always raises the issue of the illegal detention of Armenian war prisoners and hostages by Azerbaijan during all international contacts. The issue has not been left aside, ARMENPRESS reports caretaker Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian assured during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

Ayvazian noted that the escalation of the situation in the recent days may create an impression that the issue of the war prisoners has been left in the shade. ''I want to assure that we always raise that issue in our international contacts that Azerbaijan must implement its commitments assumed by the November 9 trilateral declaration, including the immediate repatriation of our POWs'', Ara Ayvazian said.

He added that the international pressure rises day by day and it seems there is an international consensus over that issue, as well as the issue of the Azerbaijani invasion into the sovereign territory of Armenia.

The caretaker FM noted that the international reaction is quite reasonable and also regional partners have expressed their position over the issue. ''Iran's Foreign Minister has noted that Armenia's territorial integrity is a red line also for them'', Ayvazian said.