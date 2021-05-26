Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-05-21

YEREVAN, 26 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 520.68 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.59 drams to 637.42 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.08 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.52 drams to 737.70 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 121.32 drams to 31588.85 drams. Silver price down by 1.41 drams to 461.28 drams. Platinum price up by 205.04 drams to 19853.94 drams.