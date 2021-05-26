Supporters of strengthening strategic alliance with Russia increase in Armenia, expert says

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Expert Club plans to start consultations with the political forces of Armenia over the opportunities of developing the Armenian-Russian relations and increasing the number of Armenia’s friends and supporters in the countries of the Eurasian space, Coordinator of the Club, head of the Integration and Development NGO Aram Safaryan told Armenpress after the conference entitled “The Image of Strategic Ally Russia in Modern Armenian Society”.

“We are going to hold consultations with the main political forces, by inviting their supporters to work with our experts and academicians”, he said, expressing confidence that there is no shortage of the necessary political-scientific, expert and analytical mind in Armenia. However, he said, there is a need for coordination and combination of opportunities.

“The studies have revealed that the number of those supporting strengthening and deepening the strategic alliance with Russia have increased qualitatively in Armenia in the post-war period. The behavior of those politicians, who make different proposals for raising the strategic alliance between our countries to a new level, is connected with this demand existing within the public”, Aram Safaryan said, adding that the purpose of this conference on the current situation of the Armenian-Russian strategic alliance was to combine the notifications of the members of the Eurasian Expert Club and the diplomats of the Embassies of the Eurasian countries in Armenia. According to him, these observations can be very valuable and can be included in the basis of their work.

“In the pre-election period they can contribute to holding a constructive debate between those who support and oppose the strengthening of the alliance with Russia. Already in the post-election processes they will enable to develop a smart, understandable and acceptable political course for the people”, he said, adding that academicians and experts, who sincerely act in favor of deepening and developing the Armenian-Russian ties, have a lot to do both in Armenia, Russia and other countries of the Eurasian space in order to be able to increase the number of friends and supporters of Armenia.

Mr. Safaryan noted that the Eurasian Expert Club is ready to assume its part of responsibility serving as an upper-party platform for the discussions of ideas on the Armenian-Russian alliance development and for high-quality expert conclusions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan