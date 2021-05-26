Azeri fake news was attempt to conceal their own actions – Defense Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. By spreading the fake news claiming Armenia opened fire, the Azeri authorities are trying to conceal their own actions, the gunfire which they opened, caretaker Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan said in parliament during question time.

MP Nazeli Baghdasaryan asked the defense minister to comment on the Azeri fake news, which the defense ministry debunked earlier.

“Their plan is clear here. Because they’d used weapons in our territory which resulted in the death of our soldier, they are trying to conceal this. I contacted the peacekeeping forces, who have denied that information. Therefore, that’s just their trick to try and show their society that the Armenian side is resorting to actions and they are peaceful. They are trying to conceal their own actions with that,” Harutyunyan said.

Harutyunyan said the Armenian side knows very well what kind of tactics the Azeri side has developed.

