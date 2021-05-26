BHK submits electoral list for snap polls

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Prosperous Armenia (BHK) party submitted its electoral list to the central electoral commission. BHK’s Arman Abovyan revealed the top 10 of the list – BHK leader Gagik Tsarukyan and lawmakers Mikayel Melkumyan and Iveta Tonoyan are the top three, followed by Davit Simonyan, Karapet Guloyan, Shake Isayan, Kajik Gevorgyan, Arman Abovyan, Luiza Sargsyan and Hrant Davtyan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan