Inter-agency commission approves roadmap over provisions of Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The inter-agency commission coordinating the actions for ensuring the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Armenia-EU Partnership Priorities document held a session today chaired by caretaker deputy prime minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, his Office told Armenpress.

The status of the 2020 and 2021 actions and their implementation process relating to migration, public services regulation, territorial administration, waste management, consumer rights protection, digital financing services and road security as envisaged by the CEPA roadmap were reported during the session.

The commission decided to discuss at its next session the draft roadmap over the provisions of the Agreement which entered into force from March 1, 2021, noting that the European side will soon provide its notifications over the draft.

