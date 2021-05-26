Kocharyan-led Hayastan alliance submits electoral list

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan alliance led by former president Robert Kocharyan submitted its electoral list to the central electoral commission for the June 20 snap election.

A representative for the alliance, Aram Vardevanyan, told reporters that they have 183 candidates running for parliament.

“We have a team of patriots whom one can truly be proud of,” he said, praising his teammates’ experience and skills.

He said the Hayastan alliance rules out any kind of cooperation with the Pashinyan administration and the ruling party.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan