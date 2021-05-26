Putin-Lukashenko meeting scheduled to be held on May 28

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are scheduled to be held on Friday, May 28, in Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, reports TASS.

“Yes, preparations for such a working visit are underway. That will be a conversation between the two presidents, which, as it is planned, will continue during a working lunch”, Peskov said. According to the Kremlin spokesman, no media statements are planned following the meeting.