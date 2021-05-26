Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Tunisia’s President

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Tunisia Arshak Poladyan presented his credentials to President Kaïs Saïed on June 25, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Tunisian President congratulated the Ambassador, wishing success in his mission.

In his turn the Ambassador thanked for the reception and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian to his Tunisian counterpart, stating that he will make all efforts to raise the Armenian-Tunisian relations to a qualitatively new level.

