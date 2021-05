Ruling party releases electoral list’s top 30

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The ruling Civil Contract party has released its electoral list’s top 30 for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is leading the list, followed by Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, head of the ruling My Step faction Lilit Makunts.

Then come Suren Papikyan, Khachatur Sukiasyan, Lena Nazaryan, Alen Simonyan, Romanos Petrosyan, Arpine Davoyan, Arsen Torosyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, Ruben Rubinyan, Gurgen Arsenyan, Anahit Avanesyan, Gurgen Melkonyan, Hakob Arshakyan, Heriknaz Tigranyan, Hayk Konjoryan, Armen Pambukhchyan, Arusyak Julhakyan, Eduard Aghajanyan, Andranik Kocharyan, Maria Karapetyan, Babken Tunyan, Shirak Torosyan, Tsovinar Vardanyan, Vahagn Hovakimyan, Gevorg Papoyan and Hripsime Grigoryan.

The early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on June 20.

