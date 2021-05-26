Armenia denies Azeri accusations on opening fire

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense statement which claimed that the Armenian military has shelled Azerbaijani positions from May 24 until May 26.

“It is clear that this statement is yet another pitiful attempt to cover up the provocations committed against the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia in recent days and the May 25 killing of Junior Sergeant Gevorg Khurshudyan, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

“Moreover, it is noteworthy that the statement claims that the Armenian side is shelling the Azerbaijani positions for already three days, but the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has decided to speak about it only today. The statement also claimed that the Azerbaijani positions have been shelled in Artsakh too, in the direction of Shushi. The command of the Russian contingent carrying out the peacekeeping mission in the Republic of Artsakh told the Armenian Ministry of Defense that no shots were fired in that direction also. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia announces that the armed forces did not fire any shots in the direction of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the said period of time.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is again stressing that the Azerbaijani encroachments against the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia are completely inadmissible and is demanding an immediate withdrawal, otherwise reserving the right to solve the issue in any other option, including by the use of force,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

