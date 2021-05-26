Armenian President congratulates Georgian counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili on the national day – the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his letter the Armenian President said the Armenian and Georgian peoples have been guided by the principles for preserving the friendly relations, continuing and strengthening the close cooperation for centuries.

“I must praise the fact that today as well Armenia and Georgia continue treating the multilayered relations between them with a consistent care.

I am happy that during my official visit to Georgia we had a chance to discuss issues relating to deepening and developing the partnership of our countries. As Presidents of the two neighboring and friendly countries in the region, we are committed to serving our peoples with dedication and honor and continuing the joint efforts to transfer the friendly relations received from our ancestors as a heritage to the next generations”, the Armenian President’s letter says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan