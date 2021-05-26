Pashinyan congratulates Georgian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the national day – the Independence Day, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“I warmly congratulate you and the good people of Georgia on the national day – the Independence Day of Georgia.

More than a century before, by expressing their unwavering will of having their own independent statehood, the good people of Georgia today as well continue consistently reaffirming their that aspiration by building and developing the state of Georgia.

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Armenia and Georgia, during their state-building period, have developed and installed such preconditions for mutual cooperation, the implementation of which made it possible to preserve and develop at best the relations between our countries.

Today the vision that our countries have a lot to do both in the bilateral relations and in the regional processes, is also a priority. In this context our commitment to deepen the partnership between Armenia and Georgia and enrich it with new achievements is unequivocal.

By using this chance I wish you good luck in your state activity, and prosperity and progress to the brotherly people of Georgia”, the statement reads.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan