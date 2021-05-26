Ruling party submits electoral list

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The ruling Civil Contract party formally submitted its electoral list for the June 20 election to the Central Electoral Commission today, on May 26, the last day of submissions.

The papers were submitted by MP Vahagn Alexanyan from My Step Alliance, the Civil Contract’s bloc in parliament.

Speaking to reporters, the lawmaker said their party’s only expectation from the upcoming election is for the people’s power to be re-established in Armenia. He said the people will decide through whom they’ll exercise their power.

He said the party will soon release the entire list.

