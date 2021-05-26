President Sarkissian, Ombudsman Tatoyan discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President and the Ombudsman discussed the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Arman Tatoyan introduced the President on the results of the fact-finding activities carried out by his Office in Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces, noting that the illegal presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces in Armenia’s sovereign territory is an obvious encroachment against the rights of the entire population of Armenia, but first of all against that of its border residents. Mr. Tatoyan stated that the implementation of his concept to create a security zone in all sections of the border with Azerbaijan and especially around Syunik and Gegharkunik will create a real opportunity for the protection of rights and the security of the citizens.

The officials also highlighted the implementation of practical actions by the relevant state structures aimed at protecting the security and rights of the Armenian population, as well as the active work with the international partners for preventing the illegal acts of the Azerbaijani armed forces and any such incident in the future.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan