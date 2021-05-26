Armenia to lift outdoor face mask requirement from June 1

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare ministry envisages changes in the coronavirus-related rules, the ministry told Armenpress.

Accordingly, people will not be required to wear face masks outdoors starting from June 1.

And also, wearing face masks in closed areas for citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be mandatory starting from July 1.

A citizen is considered vaccinated who has received two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, is registered in the Armed E-Health system and has a QR code.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan