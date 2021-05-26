Azerbaijan attempts to create new geopolitical realities which aren’t in interest of countries seeking stability – FM

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s encroachment against Armenia’s territorial integrity is the direct consequence of the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination and right to life, as well as the inadequate international and regional reaction to Azerbaijan’s actions of jeopardizing regional peace, Armenian caretaker Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Yerevan.

“Emboldened by a sense of impunity, Azerbaijan is trying to create new geopolitical realities which are not in the interests of countries who are interested in regional stability. In these conditions dialogue with our regional partners is more than important,” Aivazian said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan