Kocharyan’s Hayastan alliance releases electoral list's top 20

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan alliance led by former president Robert Kocharyan released its electoral list’s top 20 for the upcoming snap elections.

Kocharyan himself is leading the list, followed by ARF’s Ishkhan Saghatelyan and Anna Grigoryan. The next candidates are: Vahe Hakobyan, Armen Gevorgyan, Lilit Galstyan, Armen Rustamyan, Seyran Ohanyan, Elinar Vardanyan, Artsvik Minasyan, Artur Ghazinyan, Kristine Vardanyan, Gegham Manukyan, Aghvan Vardanyan, Agnesa Khamoyan, Andranik Tevanyan, Mkhitar Zakaryan, Hripsime Stambulyan, Ashot Simonyan and Armen Charchyan.

Today, May 26, is the deadline for registration of electoral lists at the central electoral commission.

