Armenia reports 130 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. 130 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 222,269, the ministry of healthcare reports.

323 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 211,957.

The death toll has risen to 4411 (11 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3901 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 25.

The number of active cases is 4822.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1079 (2 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan