Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Armenia on May 26.

He was welcomed by Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian at the Zvartnots International Airport.

During the visit the Iranian FM will meet with Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and caretaker FM Ara Aivazian.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan