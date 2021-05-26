Armenia updates railway fleet

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. 27 new passenger wagons will be imported to Armenia by July to replenish the railway system, with another three new electric trains expected to be brought during the year, the caretaker Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan said during a visit to Shirak province. The trains will supplement the active train fleet of the Yerevan-Gyumri route. The updated fleet will be used to launch railway transport spanning across the entire rail system – to Yeraskh and to Gyumri. Papikyan said the investments in this direction were planned for the following 15 years, but most part of it is being successfully implemented during 2021-2024.

Speaking about other projects, he noted that the renovation of the entire water supply system of Gyumri and other 12 towns of the province is now launched. The project is worth 7,3 billion drams.

He highlighted the importance of the North-South road, and noted that despite the obstacles this year’s construction has already begun as a result of successful talks with Chinese partners.

In turn, the Shirak governor said that investments and capital spending grew every year in the past three years, with approximately 40,5 billion drams in capital investments expected in the province in 2021 in the urban development sector.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan