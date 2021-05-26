Japan looks into circumstances of fatal ship collision

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Japan are looking into circumstances of Wednesday’s collision of Japanese and Russian fishing vessels in the Sea of Okhotsk, the country’s maritime safety department told TASS.

The two ships collided in the Sea of Okhotsk, 23 km off the coast of Japan’s Hokkaido Island. Three Japanese fishermen were killed and two injured as a result.

"We are examining circumstances of the incident, our patrol ships have been sent to the area," the department said. According to its information, "survivors, who were on board the Japanese vessel at the moment of the collision, have been taken to the shore, and their lives are out of danger."

The Russian fishing vessel, the Amur, is owned by the Amurskoye fishing company, registered in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.