May 26 - Independence Day of Georgia

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. 2021 marks 103 years of the Democratic Republic of Georgia as well as 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence from the Soviet Union. On 26 May 1918, Georgia’s independence was declared by the First Meeting of the National Council of Georgia. Despite the short period of its existence (1918-1921), the Democratic Republic of Georgia had a significant impact on the development of the Georgian statehood in a long run. The Act of Independence laid out the basic principles of state organization and country policy: state sovereignty; democratic republic as a political form of independent Georgia; goodwill with all states, especially neighbours; civil and political freedom; free development for national minorities. Georgia at a time became one of the pioneer countries where women had the right to vote and stand for election. This was organically linked to the 1921 Constitution, which focused on democratic values and principles as well as establishment and strengthening of democratic institutions in Georgia;

In 1991, the country gained back its sovereignty which was a turning point in Georgian history altering country’s future. At the referendum of 31 March 1991, 99.08% of the population (including the population of the former South Ossetia region and the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia) voted in favour[1] to one single question: “Do you support the restoration of the independence of Georgia in accordance with the Act of Declaration of Independence of Georgia of 26 May 1918?” Consequently, Georgian Supreme Council unanimously passed Act of Restoration of State Independence of Georgia on the second anniversary of the Soviet army crackdown on peaceful protests in Tbilisi on 9 April 1989[2];

Since gaining independence, Georgia has been target of hybrid warfare from the hostile country, aiming to destabilise the country, keep it in the sphere of influence and hinder its democratic development and pro-western foreign policy choice. Even today Georgia continues its fight for territorial integrity.

Despite the challenges, through past 3 decades, step by step, Georgia has once again laid the extensive groundwork for building an independentstate. Today and every day work of the State continues. 30 years of independence has brought significant changes to the country as well as its citizens. Determination and dedication has allowed to overcome obstacles as a state and as a society, resulting in strength and resilience;

Georgia has become a reliable partner in the international community. Country’s geopolitical, economic and cultural interests have spread across the globe while its security, political and economic stability are in the interests of the majority of the countries in the world. In pursuit to bridge Georgia and the world, country has built and continues to maintain a persistent foreign policy and conduct proactive diplomacy guided by predictability, sustainability, and continuity.

Georgia has a long history of people-to-people, political, economic and neighborly relations with Armenia, which should be further strengthened and advanced.

[1] Referendum Results: Out of total 3,672,403 registered voters 100%, the turnout was 3,326,100 (90.57%); for - 3,295,493 voters (99.08%); against - 16,917 voters (0.51%), Invalid/blank votes - 13,690 (0.41%).

[2] The date was symbolic, as two years earlier Soviet army brutally crushed peaceful gathering in Tbilisi, resulting in at least 24 deaths and many more injuries.

Giorgi Saganelidze

Ambassador of Georgia to Armenia