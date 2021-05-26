LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-05-21
LONDON, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 May:
The price of aluminum stood at $2337.00, copper price stood at $9884.00, lead price stood at $2156.00, nickel price stood at $16824.00, tin price stood at $29206.00, zinc price stood at $2941.50, molybdenum price stood at $31372.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
- 09:33 Japan looks into circumstances of fatal ship collision
- 09:32 Iran will seek to expand cooperation with Armenia in all areas – expert says ahead of Zarif’s visit
- 09:06 May 26 - Independence Day of Georgia
- 08:54 European Stocks - 25-05-21
- 08:53 US stocks down - 25-05-21
- 08:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-05-21
- 08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 25-05-21
- 08:49 Oil Prices Down - 25-05-21
- 05.25-21:35 Inadequate response to Baku's deadly actions will lead to further escalation of situation – Armenian FM
- 05.25-20:53 Azerbaijan tries to cover up its illegal military activities in the territory of Armenia by disseminating disinformation
- 05.25-20:07 Azerbaijanis make calls for violence against Armenian servicemen – details from today’s incident
- 05.25-19:32 International institutions should be maximally intolerant towards Azerbaijan’s behavior – President Sarkissian
- 05.25-18:59 Armenian President, French Ambassador refer to Baku’s encroachments on Armenia’s territorial integrity
- 05.25-18:20 Dutch parliament adopts resolution – EU should demands Azerbaijan to withdraw troops from Armenia
- 05.25-18:13 Armenian President, Russian Ambassador refer to situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and POWs issue
- 05.25-17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-05-21
- 05.25-17:29 Asian Stocks - 25-05-21
- 05.25-17:15 Armenian serviceman killed as result of firefight after Azeri troops opened fire
- 05.25-17:04 Putin, Biden to meet in Geneva on June 15-16, sources say
- 05.25-16:57 Armenian troops come under Azeri small arms fire in Verin Shorzha village
- 05.25-16:53 New Ambassador of Mongolia presents credentials to Armenian President
- 05.25-16:11 Patriarch of Armenian Catholic Church Krikor Bedros XX Gabroyan dies
- 05.25-14:28 Armenia expects more addressed int’l response to Azerbaijani encroachments against its territorial integrity – President
- 05.25-14:14 US Congressmen demand Biden zero-out military aid to Azerbaijan
- 05.25-14:09 Hayastan Fund issues update on Artsakh projects
15:53, 05.22.2021
Viewed 2070 times Defense ministry comments on reports about presence of 160 Armenian soldiers in Iran
21:54, 05.19.2021
Viewed 1562 times European Parliament urges Turkey to refrain from anti-Armenian propaganda and hate speech
19:46, 05.20.2021
Viewed 1504 times Pashinyan confirms the credibility of the document published by the opposition
18:20, 05.25.2021
Viewed 1415 times Dutch parliament adopts resolution – EU should demands Azerbaijan to withdraw troops from Armenia
09:21, 05.20.2021
Viewed 1350 times US Secretary of State, Russian FM discuss finding long-term political solution to Armenian- Azerbaijani conflict