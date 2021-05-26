LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-05-21

LONDON, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 May:

The price of aluminum stood at $2337.00, copper price stood at $9884.00, lead price stood at $2156.00, nickel price stood at $16824.00, tin price stood at $29206.00, zinc price stood at $2941.50, molybdenum price stood at $31372.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





