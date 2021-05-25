International institutions should be maximally intolerant towards Azerbaijan’s behavior – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a statement, referring to the renewed attempts of the Azerbaijani side to escalate the situation on the border with Armenia, urging the international community and all the interested states to be maximally intolerant and take tough measures for giving adequate assessment and condemning Azerbaijan's provocative actions, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

The President’s statement runs as follows, ‘’ Today, after the prolonged illegal encroachments on the borders and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, Azerbaijan turned to a new provocation to escalate the border situation.

The Azerbaijani side opened fire in the direction of Armenian armed forces in one of the border sections in Gegharkunik Province. There is one victim from the Armenian side. I offer deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the killed servicemen.

I call on relevant state bodies to make all efforts and take the toughest measures against the threats to the territorial integrity of Armenia and border violations.

Condemning the provocative measures of Azerbaijan and steps to further escalate the situation, we call on the international community and all the interested states to be maximally intolerant and take tough measures for giving adequate assessment and condemning Azerbaijan's provocative actions’’.