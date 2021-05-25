Armenian President, French Ambassador refer to Baku’s encroachments on Armenia’s territorial integrity

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on May 25 Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President Sarkissian and Ambassador Lacôte referred to the situation on the Armenian border, the encroachments of Azerbaijan on the territorial integrity of Armenia, as well as the necessity of an immediate return of the Armenian war prisoners and civilian hostages kept in Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of regional security and stability, as well as the current agenda of the bilateral relations.