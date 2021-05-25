Dutch parliament adopts resolution – EU should demands Azerbaijan to withdraw troops from Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Dutch parliament has adopted a resolution, calling on the government to make efforts so as the EU should demand Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw troops from the Armenian territory.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands, the resolution particularly runs as follows, ‘’ After hearing the debates, recording that Azerbaijani troops had invaded the Armenian territory, and aiming to prevent a possible escalation of the conflict, the Chamber calls on the government to insist in the (European) Council to join French President Macron's demand addressed to Azerbaijan for immediate withdrawal of troops’’.