Armenian President, Russian Ambassador refer to situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and POWs issue

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on May 25 Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the sides particularly referred to the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the humanitarian issues resulted by the war, particularly the necessity for an immediate return of Armenian war prisoners and civilians kept in Azerbaijan. The sides exchanged views on regional security and stability issues.