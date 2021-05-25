Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-05-21

YEREVAN, 25 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 520.57 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.28 drams to 638.01 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.10 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.43 drams to 738.22 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 70.53 drams to 31467.53 drams. Silver price down by 2.60 drams to 462.69 drams. Platinum price down by 402.07 drams to 19648.9 drams.