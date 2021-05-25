Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 May

Putin, Biden to meet in Geneva on June 15-16, sources say

Putin, Biden to meet in Geneva on June 15-16, sources say

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden is expected to take place on June 15-16 in Geneva, Switzerland, CNN said citing sources in the Biden administration on Tuesday, reports TASS.

“The officials said Geneva has emerged as the final contender as a host city for the long-discussed meeting between the two leaders, who are expected to come together on June 15-16 at the conclusion of Biden's first international trip since taking office”, the TV channel reported.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration