Armenian troops come under Azeri small arms fire in Verin Shorzha village

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Shots were fired from the Azerbaijani side at Armenian on-duty servicemen, the defense ministry said.

The incident involving firearms happened at the “border section” of Verin Shorzha in Gegharkunik Province – where around 14:20, May 25 “automatic shots were discharged from the Azeri side in the direction of Armenian servicemen”.

The defense ministry said it is clarifying details of the incident.

