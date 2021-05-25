New Ambassador of Mongolia presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Mongolia to Armenia Davaa Dulamsuren (residence in Moscow, Russia) presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and wished success to his mission.

The officials discussed the development prospects of the Armenian-Mongolian relations. Given that there are good cooperation traditions between the two countries in particular in the fields of education and science, they both emphasized deepening the mutual partnership in particular in the fields of information and high technologies.

The Ambassador said Mongolia is interested in developing the relations with Armenia and stated that he himself is ready to contribute to the deepening of the ties between the two countries with his activity.

