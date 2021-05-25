Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 May

Patriarch of Armenian Catholic Church Krikor Bedros XX Gabroyan dies

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Krikor Bedros XX Gabroyan, the Catholicos-Patriarch of Cilicia of the Armenian Catholic Church has died at the age of 86 in Beirut, Lebanon.

Gabroyan was inaugurated Patriarch in 2015.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








