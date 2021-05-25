Armenia expects more addressed int’l response to Azerbaijani encroachments against its territorial integrity – President

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is expecting more active and addressed response from the international partners and the international community to the ongoing encroachments of Azerbaijan against its territorial integrity, President Armen Sarkissian said at the meeting with new Ambassador of Montenegro to Armenia Dragica Ponorac, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President and the Ambassador of Montenegro exchanged views on the mutual cooperation prospects between the two countries, highlighted specifying the fields of common interest. In that respect they mentioned tourism and high technological as a priority directions for cooperation with a great potential.

President Sarkissian touched upon the post-war challenges facing Armenia, the humanitarian problems, in particular emphasized the need for quick return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives from Azerbaijan.

He also touched upon the ongoing encroachments by Azerbaijan towards Armenia’s borders and territorial integrity.

In her turn the new Ambassador of Montenegro stated that she is happy to represent her country in Armenia, noting that the two countries have traditional friendly relations and she in her turn will make all efforts to further strengthen those ties and promote the Armenia-Montenegro agenda.

The Armenian President conveyed his greetings to President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović, whose planned official visit to Armenia has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and expressed hope that the visit will take place as soon as possible.

The new Ambassador of Montenegro (residence in Kiev, Ukraine) presented her credentials to the Armenian President.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan