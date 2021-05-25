Azerbaijan attempts to blackmail Armenia into giving up more, says senior Russian lawmaker

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian State Duma lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin believes that the status-quo at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border must be restored.

Speaking at an online press conference, Zatulin, a senior lawmaker and head of the Institute of CIS Countries, said that big efforts are required to restore the Armenian military’s defensibility and combat morale after the defeat in the 2020 war, as well as for making people believe that the country can defend itself with its own powers.

According to Zatulin, the ongoing developments in Armenia are a result of the society’s division, but this doesn’t anyhow justify Azerbaijan’s provocations, who is looking for the suitable moment. “Azerbaijan is attempting to gain some more advantages, wants to blackmail and obtain some things again. This is a totally transparent situation, it must be diagnosed. The status-quo must be restored,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan