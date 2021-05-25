Armenian, Austrian FMs highlight need for comprehensive settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian held a telephone conversation with Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The phone talk focused mainly on the current situation caused by the recent incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s sovereign territory. The caretaker FM presented in details all the latest developments, reaffirming Armenia’s principled position that the Azerbaijani armed forces must immediately and unconditionally be withdrawn from the Armenian sovereign territory.

Both officials emphasized the necessity of preserving the regional stability and security. In this respect they highlighted the need for the comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict and addressing the humanitarian problems caused by the war.

They exchanged views also on a number of issues of the bilateral agenda, highlighting their mutual commitment to activate the political dialogue, including through contacts at different levels.

