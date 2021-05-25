Artashat-Meghri road, investment programs, new flights: Iranian minister presents joint projects with Armenian side

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Islamic Republic of Iran is inclined to develop the relations with Armenia and raise them to a higher level: the issues on the agenda which are being discussed are the evidence of this, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammed Eslami, who is in Armenia these days on a working visit, told ARMENPRESS.

During his visit the Iranian minister met with Armenia’s caretaker deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan, caretaker minister of territorial administration and infrastructure Suren Papikyan, caretaker minister of economy Vahan Kerobyan. The meetings focused on a number of projects of joint interest relating to infrastructure development, launch of free economic zones, road construction and investment programs.

According to Mohammed Eslami, Iran always keeps the relations with the neighboring countries under its spotlight, and attaches special importance to Armenia as there are stable historical relations between the two countries.

“In 2020 the trade turnover between Iran and Armenia was 400 million dollars. Of course, this was during the coronavirus pandemic when the level of the trade turnover between many countries has been lower. But we are already observing growth in the first months of 2021. The will of the two countries shows that the trade turnover must be reached 1 billion dollars. And this goal is realistic. Iran, which is currently Armenia’s forth trade partner, will be in higher position if it continues so”, he said.

The Iranian minister presented several projects which can contribute to the development of commercial relations between the two countries. The first one, according to the minister, is Iran’s participation in the construction sector, in particular in infrastructure development projects which can lead to the development of industry, creation of joint productions and attraction of investors in the joint programs.

Talking about the interest of the Iranian side to engage in construction of southern sections of the North-South highway, the minister noted: “There are two important projects in the construction sector which are in the agenda of the Armenian government. The one relates to the road construction sector – Artashat-Meghri, which should be implemented in several stages.

The Sisian-Kajaran and Kajaran-Meghri section, a total of 92 kilometers, is also important and requires an urgent solution. Iranian companies are ready to participate in these projects. We must create a consortium from the advanced Iranian companies. These companies will participate in both project design, funding and implementation”.

According to Mohammed Eslami, one of the key issues for the development of the Armenian-Iranian relations is the Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project which should pass through Armenia. He added that the project has already been agreed upon with the Armenian side.

“We had constructive discussions during this visit according to which Armenian and Iranian trucks can enter to each other’s country and mutually lower the road fees, in order to promote the cargo companies which seek to carry out transit transportations”, he said.

As for the cooperation in the field of passenger transportation, the Iranian minister said they have reached an agreement with the Armenian side over the operation of Yerevan-Isfahan and Yerevan-Kish direct flights.

Interview by Karen Khachatryan

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan