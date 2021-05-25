President Sarkissian hosts AGBU Chairman
11:13, 25 May, 2021
YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Perch Sedrakian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The officials discussed the post-war challenges facing Armenia, the humanitarian problems and the border situation.
In the context of solving the national issues with joint efforts, the officials highlighted the necessity of re-valuing the Armenia-Diaspora relations and more effectively utilizing the capacities of the Diaspora.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version